BCOC Live speakers announced

Banbury Chamber of Commerce have announced keynote speakers for their BCOC Live Event next month.

The theme for this years event, to be held on Thursday, November 21 from 9am at Banbury town hall, is 'Preparing for the future'.

Attendees will find out what Banbury businesses are doing to ensure the future looks bright for employees, customers and the economy.

There will also be an opportunity for networking and to browse exhibition stands.

Neil Wild, chairman of Banbury Chamber of Commerce said. “This year, BCOC Live will be looking at the opportunities and challenges for business posed by a multi-generational workforce, technological changes and shifting shopping habits.

"You will hear from a selection of local businesses, be able to ask questions and consider how well Banbury is preparing itself to embrace future changes.”

Keynote speakers include:

• Simon Keeping, managing director, Karcher UK Ltd.

• Matt Hadlington, senior business engagement manager - HS2 Ltd.

• Debra Hunt, owner, Doodledash Interiors

• Dan Ludlow, owner, Nothing but Footprints

In addition, there will be an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session featuring panel members;

• Jason De Kauwe – Dematic

• Bernard Grenville-Jones - Activate Learning.

• Nigel Tipple – OXLEP

• John Madden – First Line

• Tim Tarby-Donald - Visit Banbury

• Adele Taylor - Cherwell District Council

• Jo Holland – Banbury Bid

To book your free place visit Eventbrite.

Alternatively if you want to advertise your business with an exhibitions stand, email Yasmin at Banbury Chamber - bcoc@banburychamber.com.