Battery technology specialist takes 23,000 sq ft premises in Oxforshire

Milton Park, Oxfordshire

A scale-up business developing next-generation battery technologies has signed nearly 23,000 sq ft of laboratory space in Science Vale UK – the cluster of innovation companies in Oxfordshire.

Agratas, a subsidiary of Tata Group, India’s largest business conglomerate, has leased lab space at Milton Park, the science, technology and business park cluster south of Oxford.

Property consultancy Vail Williams, who’s offices are based in Oxford, leased the premises within five months of being instructed to market the space.

Guy Parkes, Vail Williams’ Agency Partner for Oxford and Thames Valley, said: “This is one of the largest deals by square footage in the Oxford market this year.

“It underscores the importance for innovative businesses to be clustered around other research and development companies at Milton Park, which has become a focus for start-ups and scale-ups in the UK’s life sciences sector.

A spokesperson for Agratas said: “Our new facility at Milton Park, Oxford, is the foundation of our global R&D ecosystem, enabling us to accelerate innovation in battery technologies.

“This site demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions for the future. It also underlines the vital role of R&D in shaping Agratas’ future as a global leader in advanced battery solutions.”

Milton Park is home to more than 250 companies, from start-ups to large corporates, employing 9,000-plus people.

Guy added: “ Whilst we have been embedded in the South East region for decades we only opened our office in Oxford at the beginning of the year, and it was for this very purpose of working more closely with scale-up businesses and Life Science companies across the ‘Science Vale’ – and helping promote a world-class cluster for research & development.”

Tom Booker commercial manager at MEPC Milton Park, said: “We are pleased to welcome Agratas to our growing roster of cutting-edge businesses who form part of the UK’s largest science, business and technology community.

“Milton Park is firmly established as a leading hub for innovation which actively supports occupiers seeking to scale up as their business demands grow.

“Agratas joins a growing cluster of innovative green energy occupiers who are supporting the Park in its 2040 Vision to become an innovation district where 20,000 people can collaborate and companies can grow sustainably.”

Lease details were not disclosed.