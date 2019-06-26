Bathstore goes into administration - but Banbury branch staying open for now

Bathstore has gone into administration, putting more than 500 jobs at risk, but the Banbury branch is staying open for now.

The UK’s biggest bathroom specialist has appointed administrators at BDO, which said the retailer would continue to trade for now in the hope it could be sold as a going concern but no offers have been received yet.

Ryan Grant, the joint administrator, said: “Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

“The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business. Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration while the administrators seek a buyer.”

Bathstore should be able to fulfill most outstanding customer orders and sales are being made in store, but all installation services have stopped, the joint-administrator added.

For a customer Q&A, click here.