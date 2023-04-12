The High Street branch is one of 15 that will be closed across the UK

Barclays bank will close its branch in Chipping Norton this summer

Barclays bank is closing its branch in Chipping Norton this summer.

The High Street branch is one of 15 that will be closed across the UK, bringing the total closing this year to 84.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barclays has already closed 41 bank branches this year - including five that have already shut. This means 73 sites will shut their doors this year for good.

What next for customers?

Barclays customers who are worried about the closures can access services elsewhere if they need face-to-face support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers can access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing cash.

Barclays also runs pop-up banking sites - it currently has 200 and has announced plans to increase this number by another 70.

New “banking pods” will be opened by the lender, which are semi-permanent sites that can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bank also offers an educational and support van service for people who need financial advice for things such as saving for a home or setting up a business.

What have Barclays said?

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Barclays isn’t alone in closing branches. HSBC said it will shut 114 banks this year - around a quarter of its total sites.

Lloyds is also closing 36 banks in total this year, while NatWest currently has said it will shut 66 sites.

The 15 Barclays branches that due to close in July are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

35 Market Hill, Sudbury, England, CO10 2EP - July 6, 2023

15 High Street, Chipping Norton, England, OX7 5AE - July 6, 2023

78 Regent Street, Kingswood, England, BS15 8LD - July 6, 2023

20 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, England, NE66 1TF - July 7, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

9 Castle Street, Llangollen, Wales, LL20 8PB - July 7, 2023

1 High Street, Canvey Island, England, SS8 7RA - July 7, 2023

1 Gravel Street, Wombourne, England, WV5 9HA - July 12, 2023

18 Main Street, Bentham, England, LA2 7HL - July 12, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

62 Station Road, Hayes, England, UB3 4DF - July 13, 2023

235 Northolt Road, South Harrow, England, HA2 8HN - July 14, 2023

7 The Cross, Oswestry, England, SY11 1PW - July 14, 2023

76 High Street, Yarm, England, TS15 9AH - July 14, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 Seafield Road, Seahouses, England, NE68 7SJ - July 14, 2023

61 Bow Street, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, BT28 1DR - July 21, 2023