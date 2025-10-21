Supermarket shoppers are invited to nominate Banbury area good causes for a share in a £10,000 winter fund.

Aldi is inviting shoppers to nominate local charities, community groups and food banks to receive a share of its Christmas fund.

The supermarket says it aims to support those most in need in the lead up to the festive season.

A panel of Aldi representatives will review nominations, with the chosen organisations each receiving a cash donation to continue their vital work during the busy winter months.

To put forward a charity, shoppers simply need to email [email protected], including the name and location of the organisation, as well as a short summary of why they need support.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know the winter period can be an incredibly challenging time for many people across the country, and that’s why we’ve relaunched our Winter Fund initiative.

“The response to last year’s call out was amazing, and as a result we were able to support lots of incredible charities with their work across the UK. We’re pleased to be able to help even more organisations this year as they head into the winter months.”

Entries open today (Tuesday) and close on Monda, November 10. For more information and T&Cs, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-winter-fund-the-competition/

The launch of this year’s Winter Fund follows the success of last year’s initiative, which saw 10 charities across the UK each benefit from a £1,000 donation to help continue their work over the winter season.

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via donation points in Aldi stores.