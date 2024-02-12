Banburyshire company is promoting Absolutely Fabulous PR apprenticeships across the country

Life in the PR world is not always as colourful as in the TV series Ab Fab but it is a fascinating world of business and services communications. Picture by Getty

And last week, a Banbury area company announced a new apprenticeship in Public Relations and Communications that allows participants to earn £16,000 as they learn this interesting profession. The launch coincided with National Apprentice Week.

People who have watched Absolutely Fabulous may not realise that PR is an essential business discipline for organisations in every sector, globally, including science and technology companies.

The new Apprenticeship standard has been fully updated to meet the demands of employers in an increasingly digital world, with a stronger focus on building, protecting and maintaining a positive reputation for brands, organisations and individuals.

Bloxham company TALA, one of the fastest growing PR agencies outside London, played a central role in developing the new standard and is hoping that it will help strengthen links with local communities as more school leavers apply for apprenticeships in their home county.

CEO Andrew Baud said: “As a dynamic and ever-evolving creative industry, the communications sector relies on fresh talent, innovative ideas and different perspectives to grow and succeed.

"With a career in PR you can dedicate yourself to supporting the things you care about and making a difference to other people’s lives. We would say it is an absolutely fabulous career path. I thank all the organisations who have helped us develop this important new standard and encourage anyone who is completing their A-Levels this year to consider the apprenticeship route.”

Given communication is central to organisations in every sector - but especially those which Oxfordshire is famous for such as automotive, biosciences, energy and education - there is a significant demand for new professionals in the profession.

TALA worked with organisations including the Cabinet Office, ADPR, Wessex Water, Department for Education, Valuable 500, Campaign Collective and Westco Communications to develop the apprenticeship in a two year process.

The Level 4 Higher Level Apprenticeship, equivalent to a foundation degree or first year at university, benefits from a 37.5 per cent increase in funding for training providers from the Department for Education, ensuring Apprentices earn £16,000 while they learn.