Banburyshire business success at awards gala

Banbury business leaders have been celebrating success following the Cherwell Business Awards gala dinner, held at Heythrop Park last Friday.

Four Banburyshire businesses walked away as category winners from a field of stiff competition.

Nicholsons celebrate at the Cherwell Business Awards 2019 NNL-190514-170305001

Banbury accountants Assure UK scooped the Apprenticeship and Training Award, while Apollo Business Park residents MH Development Engineering walked away with the Innovation Award.

North Aston’s garden and horticultural specialists, Nicholsons, left triumphant after winning the Established Business Award.

Liz Nicholson, said: “Nicholsons are utterly delighted to win this award – in a world where raw commercial growth appears to be a major business force, we are thrilled that our category sponsors, Spratt Endicott, valued our broader values of team “work life balance” and charitable aims.

“At Nicholsons we are all proud of our ethos, our technical strengths and our sincere commitment to customer service.

9-2-3 Jobs celebrate at the Cherwell Business Awards 2019 (courtesy Vine House Studios)

“This award will give us confidence to lead into 2020 with a clear focus on growth in business parameters beyond turnover;our focus will be on team training, holiday cabins, yoga and fitness at work, sustainability, biosecurity, 100% customer service, and extended community work through our Forest Schools programme.

“Thank you to Cherwell Awards for the opportunity.”

Tackley based 9-2-3 Jobs won the Small Business Award.

Helen Wright, founder and director said: “For us, this is a vindication of all the conversations we’ve been having with forward-thinking local businesses who are now recognising the huge benefits of working flexibly.

“A flexible workforce is more motivated, more productive, and happier and ultimately more successful.”

With 11 award categories, and 30 finalists, the awards celebrated a broad cross section of the business community.

Over the years the Cherwell Business Awards has created many winners and this can often be a springboard to future success, as well a celebration of the hard work and accomplishments of those winners.

This years Overall Cherwell Winner Award, sponsored by Norbar Torque Tools and selected from the finalists, was awarded to Daniel Geoghegan from Bicester Heritage who had bagged the Business Person of the Year Award earlier in the evening.

Daniel said: “The Cherwell Business Awards stand out in recognising and celebrating business achievement each year; not only was it an honour to be nominated for Business Person of the Year, but tremendous to win such a competitive category.

“Being awarded Overall Winner from amongst such worthy nominees was a fabulous endorsement by our business peers, one which represents the strength of the team at Bicester Heritage and our success so far.”