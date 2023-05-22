Banbury's popular vintage tearoom expands to bigger site within Lock 29

Banbury’s popular vintage-themed tearoom in Lock 29 has expanded to a bigger site after only one year of being in business.

The Vintage Teas cafe, opened a year ago by founder Heidi Rushby, has now taken on to a bigger plot within the canalside section of Castle Quay due to the success of the business.

Vintage Teas has a unique and well-curated 1950’s look and style and has grown in popularity with visitors to Lock 29 for its range of cream teas, afternoon teas, cakes, home-made sausage rolls, and scones, which are available to eat in or take away.

Founder Heidi said: "I feel like Lock29 is the hub of the town centre now and has so much to offer, there’s such a great atmosphere, especially at the weekends. It has really helped me to start and grow my business, so I hope that I can contribute to making it look good and bring in even more customers."

Heidi and the team at the popular Vintage Teas cafe.