Banbury's popular vintage tearoom expands to bigger site within Lock 29

Banbury’s popular vintage-themed tearoom in Lock 29 has expanded to a bigger site after only one year of being in business.

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:28 BST

The Vintage Teas cafe, opened a year ago by founder Heidi Rushby, has now taken on to a bigger plot within the canalside section of Castle Quay due to the success of the business.

Vintage Teas has a unique and well-curated 1950’s look and style and has grown in popularity with visitors to Lock 29 for its range of cream teas, afternoon teas, cakes, home-made sausage rolls, and scones, which are available to eat in or take away.

Founder Heidi said: "I feel like Lock29 is the hub of the town centre now and has so much to offer, there’s such a great atmosphere, especially at the weekends. It has really helped me to start and grow my business, so I hope that I can contribute to making it look good and bring in even more customers."

Heidi and the team at the popular Vintage Teas cafe.
Heidi and the team at the popular Vintage Teas cafe.
The cafe has a unique 1950s style and look, which is proving popular with Banbury shoppers.
The cafe has a unique 1950s style and look, which is proving popular with Banbury shoppers.