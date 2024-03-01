Banbury's New Look store will hold a special event tomorrow (Saturday) after refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
To celebrate the refurbishment, staff at the store will also be hiding golden envelopes containing gift cards around the shop for customers to find.
There will also be interactive activities taking place around the store and special deals on the day, such as £10 off when customers spend £50.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The store has now expanded to cover 10,227 square feet and will now feature sections for womenswear, footwear, accessories and lingerie as well as offering a new online click and collect service.
A spokesperson for the store said :“The store expansion will offer more customers the opportunity to discover the quality New Look products in an omnichannel store.”
For more information visit https://www.newlook.com/uk/