Banbury's Market Place HSBC branch temporarily closes for refurbishment

The bank closed its doors today (March 11) and will reopen after undergoing refurbishment on Tuesday March 19.

The renovation includes new painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines.

Sharon Hoare, local director of HSBC, said “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Banbury branch is getting a refresh, which we are excited about.

"We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

"Customers can find the best number on the back of their debit or credit card. We will also be hosting community cop-up events, where we will be on hand to support customers. Customers can also continue to use any of our branches, with 126 The Parade, Leamington Spa being the closest branch.”