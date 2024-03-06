Banbury's Lock29 to host fun activities and pop-ups this weekend for Mother's Day
The activities start on Saturday, March 9, when florists Flora and Fauna showcase their Jam Jar Flower Workshop.
Aimed at children, the workshop is an opportunity for participants to create a heartfelt, handmade gift for their mother, grandmother or other important women in their lives.
Later in the afternoon, Lock29 is hosting a free face painting session, which is available for adults and children of all ages.
The space will also be hosting a number of unique pop-up stalls for people to buy Mother’s Day gifts, which falls on Sunday, March 10.
These include ethical clothing at Flower Funky, cakes from Annabel’s Patisserie, bespoke flower arrangements by Flora and Fauna Florals, and gifts from Just Luv It.
Lock29 manager Stuart McGregor said: “We have some brilliant independent businesses joining our regular traders on Saturday, March 9, all of whom offer something perfect for Mother’s Day.”