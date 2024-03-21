Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to the centre will receive their first hour of parking at any of the centre’s car parks free of charge every day of the week over April.

It comes after Cherwell District Council, which owns the car park, ran a similar initiative over the Christmas holidays and new year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “We take a positive and proactive approach to supporting the vitality of Banbury town centre. Coming in time for the Easter holidays, this extension of our Christmas free parking trial is positive news for shoppers and local businesses.

Castle Quay shopping centre will offer an hour of free parking for shoppers over April.

“We do receive regular feedback from Cherwell residents saying that Banbury would benefit from free parking so we are carrying out this further trial to see what the impacts would be.

“There is so much to see and enjoy in Banbury with the arrival of spring. From the exciting Waterfront cinema and leisure development to the independent shops and green spaces, I hope visitors and local residents make the most of this offer and enjoy Banbury town centre over the Easter period.”

Upon parking at one of the shopping centre’s car parks, visitors will collect a ticket as normal, and when leaving, they will only pay for time exceeding the first hour.