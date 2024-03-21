Banbury's Castle Quay to trial one hour free parking all next month
Visitors to the centre will receive their first hour of parking at any of the centre’s car parks free of charge every day of the week over April.
It comes after Cherwell District Council, which owns the car park, ran a similar initiative over the Christmas holidays and new year.
Cllr Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “We take a positive and proactive approach to supporting the vitality of Banbury town centre. Coming in time for the Easter holidays, this extension of our Christmas free parking trial is positive news for shoppers and local businesses.
“We do receive regular feedback from Cherwell residents saying that Banbury would benefit from free parking so we are carrying out this further trial to see what the impacts would be.
“There is so much to see and enjoy in Banbury with the arrival of spring. From the exciting Waterfront cinema and leisure development to the independent shops and green spaces, I hope visitors and local residents make the most of this offer and enjoy Banbury town centre over the Easter period.”
Upon parking at one of the shopping centre’s car parks, visitors will collect a ticket as normal, and when leaving, they will only pay for time exceeding the first hour.
The council says that clear signage will be displayed at the entrance of the car parks, informing visitors of the month-long free hour deal.