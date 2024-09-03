Banbury's Castle Quay to celebrate 50th birthday with castle-themed activities and entertainment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will celebrate its 50th birthday this month by holding several free castle-themed activities and entertainment events for the family.

Castle Quay’s 50th birthday party will take place between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, September 14.

The shopping centre has invited Banbury families to enjoy a day of attractions, photo opportunities and interactive experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside WH Smith, there will be a castle-themed set with turrets, stocks and a dragon prop for photo opportunities.

Castle Quay will celebrate its 50th anniversary this month by holding an afternoon of free castle-themed activities and events.

The centre will also have a dress-up station available, so visitors can get into character with castle-themed outfits.

Continuing the castle theme, three chess tables will be available for visitors to challenge one another to a game of chess.

There will also be an arts and crafts station where children can create their own shields and face painters to transform visitors into knights, princesses, or dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “We’re incredibly excited to celebrate 50 years of serving our community with a day full of castle-themed family fun and entertainment.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the continued support of our visitors, and we wanted to create an event that local families could enjoy. This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the generations of families who have made Castle Quay a special part of their lives over the years.”

Alongside all of the castle-themed activities, the centre will have an environmentally friendly balloon modeller on hand to help create the party atmosphere.

Castle Quay store Cakebox will also create a special birthday cake for the centre, which will be cut on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cake will feature a picture of Castle Quay from 50 years ago, which has been shared by a resident following a social media campaign.

Finally, as part of the celebration, visitors can participate in a castle-themed trail hunt around shops within Castle Mall.

Shoppers need to visit the centre’s Customer Service Desk to pick up a trail sheet and, on completion, hand it back to the Customer Services Desk to be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card for Pizza Express.