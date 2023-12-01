News you can trust since 1838
Banbury's Castle Quay Shopping Centre to offer free parking for shoppers on Sundays

Banbury’s Castle Quay has offered shoppers free parking on all Sundays from now until February 1st.
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
Castle Quay hopes the decision will encourage shoppers to stay at the centre for longer during the festive and January sales periods.

This Christmas, the centre has organised several free attractions, including a mini-Winter Wish Land pop-up, a giant snow globe, and an accessible-friendly Santa’s sleigh.

The director at Castle Quay, Oliver Wren, said: “This is a great offer and should make visiting our town centre even more convenient and appealing to all.

Shoppers will get free parking at Castle Quay Shopping Centre on Sundays this December and January.

"Shopping local can make a big difference to keeping Banbury businesses going, our town centre thriving, and our local community prospering – so we really hope people take advantage of this free parking initiative across December and January and enjoy everything we have to offer.”

Cllr Andrew McHugh, said: “We are really keen to support Banbury town centre in the run-up to Christmas and into the new year.”

"Whether shopping for stocking fillers at some of our fantastic independent retailers, or enjoying the January sales early in 2024, the offer of free parking at Castle Quay will be a boost to the local economy, encouraging people to explore everything that the town centre has to offer.”

