Banbury's Castle Quay Shopping Centre to offer free parking for shoppers on Sundays

Banbury’s Castle Quay has offered shoppers free parking on all Sundays from now until February 1st.

Castle Quay hopes the decision will encourage shoppers to stay at the centre for longer during the festive and January sales periods.

This Christmas, the centre has organised several free attractions, including a mini-Winter Wish Land pop-up, a giant snow globe, and an accessible-friendly Santa’s sleigh.

The director at Castle Quay, Oliver Wren, said: “This is a great offer and should make visiting our town centre even more convenient and appealing to all.

"Shopping local can make a big difference to keeping Banbury businesses going, our town centre thriving, and our local community prospering – so we really hope people take advantage of this free parking initiative across December and January and enjoy everything we have to offer.”

Cllr Andrew McHugh, said: “We are really keen to support Banbury town centre in the run-up to Christmas and into the new year.”