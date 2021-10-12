Banbury's Castle Quay set to launch free Halloween spooky trail

Banbury's Castle Quay is set to host a free spooky trail around the centre in the weeks leading up to Halloween

Castle Quay in Banbury' s town centre will host a free spooky trail around the centre for families to enjoy from Saturday October 16 to Halloween - Sunday October 31.

The trail is open to everyone to join and has been designed to be suitable for all ages. The trail will run for over two weeks ensuring visitors have plenty of time to participate.

To take part families need to visit the centre’s customer service desk located next to Lock29, where they can pick up a map and trail sheet to guide them on where the creepy Halloween characters are hidden around the centre.

Customers need to find 10 Halloween characters who will each have a special letter to note down on the trail sheet. Once participants have found all the letters, they need to bring the trail sheet back to the customer service desk for a free tasty surprise. Customers will also have the chance to enter a competition to win a £25 voucher to spend at WHSmith.

This activity builds on the centre’s strong Halloween retail offer, which includes how at Flying Tiger customers can get everything they need to create the perfect Halloween party – from face paints and party games, to fancy dress and decorations. Claire’s, New Look and H&M have a great selection of Halloween themed fashion, while HMV, WHSmith, Lidl and One Below offer the ultimate films and snacks for a perfect Halloween movie night.