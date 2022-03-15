Banbury's Castle Quay announces winners of its first ever brand partner awards

Dan Ludlow, the co-owner of Nothing But Footprints, won title of Best Customer Service Team Member and Best Customer Experience in the brand awards hosted by Castle Quay Shopping Centre for its tenants. (Submitted photo)

The winners of Castle Quay’s brand partner awards have been announced with independent brands Nothing But Footprints, Roses of Bloxham, Nori Shed and Tap Social coming out top.

Hundreds of shoppers voted online for their favourite Castle Quay businesses. There were four categories to vote for including Best Customer Experience, Best Independent Business, Best Food and Beverage and Best Customer Service Team Member.

Nothing But Footprints came out top for Best Customer Experience, with voters stating the team, ‘has always made them feel welcome, even like friends at times’ and that ‘service is so friendly and helpful - it brightens up my day!” Second and third places went to Roses of Bloxham and Tap Social, who also received incredible, personal feedback from voters.

Roses of Bloxham won Best Food and Beverage in the brand partner awards hosted by Castle Quay Shopping Centre (submitted photo)

In the Best Independent Business category, Nothing But Footprints was the winner, followed closely by independents in Lock29 Roses of Bloxham and Nori Shed. Voters said Nori Shed offered the ‘best healthy food in Banbury and is run by two of the friendliest local lads’ and ‘offer the best customer service.'

Roses of Bloxham won Best Food and Beverage, followed by Nori Shed and Mr Souvlaki. Voters said Roses of Bloxham sold the ‘best homemade ice cream in amazing flavours’ and their ‘ice-cream was to die for’ plus there is ‘something for everyone’. Mr Souvlaki was recognised for having ‘deeeelicous food. The best in Banbury and amazing value for money’ and having ‘kind and enthusiastic staff.'

The co-owner of Nothing But Footprints Dan Ludlow took the coveted title of Best Customer Service Team Member.

Tammy Rose of Roses of Bloxham was a close second followed by Sophie Bird at Tap Social. Voters said Sophie was ‘an absolute star on the bar!’ and ‘Always pleasant and helpful. Bright, intelligent young woman.’

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “The awards were an idea born out of our management team to show our brand partners some love by highlighting the great work they do day in day out - particularly after such a turbulent couple of years managing the pandemic.