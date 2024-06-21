Banbury's burger specialists get green light to expand Lock29 premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury’s popular burger specialists Smash Cow have been given permission to expand their premises within Lock29.

Smash Cow has gained popularity in the town for its signature ‘smashed burgers’.

It became the first independent burger bar in Lock29 when it was set up by the husband-and-wife team, Dan and Kayleigh Gibney in 2021.

The couple will now move to a double-sized unit, allowing them to serve more customers and expand their ever-growing menu.

Kayleigh Gibney, co-owner of Smash Cow, said: “This move not only allows us to better serve our loyal customers but also signifies our dedication to growth and innovation in the fast-casual dining sector.”

In addition to the new Smash Cow premises, Dan and Kayleigh have announced they will be bringing their food truck, The Pork Shack, to Smash Cow’s old unit in Lock 29.The couple has been taking the food truck, which sells vegan and gluten-free options and specialises in pan-Asian-loaded fries and rice bowls, to festivals and events.

Dan said: “We’re looking forward to this new venture and hope the people of Banbury love this new addition to Lock 29.

"Our menu will include BBQ pulled pork on fries, chicken teriyaki with coconut rice, and a great selection of sides, from cheesy chips to veggie gyozas.”