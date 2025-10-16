Banbury's annual business networking event attracts record turnout

Over 100 people attended this year’s business networking event organised by the Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce.

The BCOC (Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce) Live event took place on Thursday, October 9, at the Whately Hall Hotel.

Considered to be one of the region’s biggest business events, it featured speed-networking sessions and the opportunity for local businesses to exhibit their products.

This year, the chamber of commerce chose to support Oxfordshire Mind and donated £350 to the local mental health charity.

Derek Hettenbach, chair of Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “BCOC Live! is an opportunity for local businesses to not only share what they do to other exhibitors but also with the wider number of people that are coming in as guests to the event.

“The event is a great way for us as a Chamber of Commerce to help businesses broadcast what they do, but also to learn how we can support them by helping to fulfil their future plans.”

Around 50 attendees participated in a speed-networking session, which was considered to be the highlight of the event for many.

Vicky Smith, director of Cinnamon HR, said: “The thing I really enjoyed most was the speed networking; what a brilliant opportunity to meet lots of different people and have great conversations.”

The chamber of commerce has extended its thanks to Whately Hall Hotel, videography team Unexplored Films, all table sponsors, exhibitors, and the attendees who made the day possible.

For more information about upcoming chamber of commerce events, visit: https://www.banburychamber.com/