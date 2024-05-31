Banbury workwear company supports education of nearly 400 Sri Lankan children
Award-winning Uniform Express has agreed to sponsor 390 children of workers at their New Universe Corporate Clothing (NUCC) factories in Sri Lanka. The sponsorship will provide each child with a schoolbag and all their textbooks for the next year.
The industry leading company designs, manufactures and supplies managed corporate uniform solutions to over 500 companies across a wide range of sectors including retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, passenger transport and financial services.
Anthony Beavis the MD at Uniform Express said: “As a company, Uniform Express works hard to make sure that the uniforms and corporate wear we create, and supply, are from sustainable fabric sources and manufactured through sustainable processes.
“We are committed to, and proud of, our longstanding and close relationship with our producers in Sri Lanka and are very keen to support community initiatives like this. We all know how importance education is in improving the life-chances of the next generation and we hope our sponsorship will make a difference.”