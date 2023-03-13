Banbury woman 'so proud' of nomination for national pet related business award

A Banbury woman who started her own natural dog treats business is ‘so proud’ to be nominated for a Animal Star Award for pet related businesses.

A happy customer with one of LCA's dog treat boxes.

LCA Pet Supplies, which sells UK-sourced natural dog treat boxes to dog owners in the UK online and at markets around the region, has been recognised for its good work for dogs and pet owners.

The company was founded in 2021 out of necessity as Leighanne Adamberry was unable to find dog treats that didn't cause her Staffordshire Bull Terrier Tazie to have an upset stomach.

Leighanne, who works seven days a week travelling to markets and delivering the boxes to people in Banbury and Bicester, says that "the rewards far outweigh the challenges and long hours".

She said: "I'm so proud of even being nominated, let alone getting into the finals. I work so hard to build my business, and I am very thank full to all my customers who support my small local business.

"Even if I don't win, I feel so grateful that my hard work and dedication have been noticed not only by my customers, who nominated me, but also by the judges, who chose my small business to attend the final."

Leighanne will travel to the Royal Maritime Hotel and Club in Portsmouth on Saturday November 11, where judges will decide which business will take home the prized Animal Star Award for the best pet related business.

One of LCA’s customers nominated the business for the award because of the good work it has done making healthier dog treats much more easily available. Leighanne said: "After starting my business and speaking to local customers, I realised there was a struggle with the cost of living and feeding their pets. We have wastage everywhere, supermarkets, fast-food restaurants, hardware shops and in the pet business, it is no different.

"I source liquidation stock, clearance stock, or damaged packaged stock from all across the UK to help families pay less for their pet food, beds, toys, and accessories. I also donate to local pet and food banks to help struggling families."

