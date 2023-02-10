Banbury local Rhea Clayton is undertaking an apprenticeship with not for profit firm Fedcap.

Rhea Clayton has joined Fedcap Employment this week as the company launches its first ever apprentice scheme to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

The organisation aims to deliver employability schemes to help people return to work and helps to improve the social life and health of the disadvantaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rhea Clayton said: "I feel lucky to be given the opportunity to join Fedcap’s apprenticeship scheme. I want to learn more about dealing with customers and their needs."

Lynn Thompson, Fedcap’s chief financial officer, said: "We’re really proud of our apprenticeship programme. We think it will add real value to the business and create real opportunities for our people to learn new skills and develop themselves.