A young woman from Banbury has become one of the first apprentices with a not-for-profit organisation that helps disadvantaged people in the community.

By Jack Ingham
43 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:51pm
Banbury local Rhea Clayton is undertaking an apprenticeship with not for profit firm Fedcap.
Rhea Clayton has joined Fedcap Employment this week as the company launches its first ever apprentice scheme to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

The organisation aims to deliver employability schemes to help people return to work and helps to improve the social life and health of the disadvantaged.

Rhea Clayton said: "I feel lucky to be given the opportunity to join Fedcap’s apprenticeship scheme. I want to learn more about dealing with customers and their needs."

Lynn Thompson, Fedcap’s chief financial officer, said: "We’re really proud of our apprenticeship programme. We think it will add real value to the business and create real opportunities for our people to learn new skills and develop themselves.

"I can see the value in what it brings to the business and how it inspires people to progress."

