Banbury windscreen technician eyes second title after making it to final of company’s annual competition

Jim Allen competed against windscreen technicians from across the country to secure a spot in the grand final at the Auto Windscreens Training Centre in Chesterfield on September 14, where he could be crowned the champion for the second year in a row.
The Banbury technician earned his spot in the finals by competing at regional heats, where he was assessed on key skills required for the role, including technical knowledge, customer service, health and safety, quality of workmanship, and environmental, social, and governance aspects of the role.
James MacBeth, Auto Windscreens’ managing director, said: "We saw a high standard of work during our regional heats, and it’s a real achievement to have done so well and made it to the final.
"They are some of our most experienced technicians, so we expect it to be quite a competition."