Banbury windscreen technician eyes second title after making it to final of company’s annual competition

A Banbury windscreen technician has seen off competition from fellow Auto Windscreens colleagues to make it to the final of the company's annual contest.

Jim Allen competed against windscreen technicians from across the country to secure a spot in the grand final at the Auto Windscreens Training Centre in Chesterfield on September 14, where he could be crowned the champion for the second year in a row.

The Banbury technician earned his spot in the finals by competing at regional heats, where he was assessed on key skills required for the role, including technical knowledge, customer service, health and safety, quality of workmanship, and environmental, social, and governance aspects of the role.

James MacBeth, Auto Windscreens’ managing director, said: "We saw a high standard of work during our regional heats, and it’s a real achievement to have done so well and made it to the final.

Banbury windscreen technician Jim Allen is hoping to be crowned the company's best for a second year.