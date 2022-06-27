Banbury welcomes back a popular 'brekkie club' for the town's business men and women

Banbury Breakfast Club is back. Pictured are organisers Marie Parkinson, Shaun Jardine and Neil Wild

One of North Oxfordshire’s oldest networking groups, the club is being re-launched to provide a platform for businesses to raise their profile and give those in trade and commerce the chance to share business opportunities and form relationships within the area.

Organised and managed by Shaun Jardine (Mediation Zone), Marie Parkinson (OJI Marketing) and Neil Wild (Wild Property Consultancy and Banbury Chamber of Commerce), the first meeting is taking place on Thursday, July 14 from 7:30am - 9am at Banbury Cricket Club, White Post Road, Bodicote OX154BN..

Bookings are now open and can be made via the Eventbrite link: https://BBBCJuly2022.eventbrite.co.uk with payment of £10 on the day.

Meetings will be open to all businesses, large and small, and will be held on the second Thursday of every month at a different venue each time, to support the wide range of restaurants, pubs, and clubs/venues in the Banbury area.

There is no membership fee or commitment, just pay as you go.

Host Shaun Jardine, said: “It is fantastic news to finally re-launch the Brekkie Club after a few years’ absence when the pandemic struck.

"Nothing quite compares to face-to-face networking. We are very excited to see old faces and welcome new ones to the club.”

The aim of the Brekkie Club is to work alongside and complement other networking and business groups in the area and to offer a unique brekkie club experience - enabling members to meet in a relaxed atmosphere (online and in person), to exchange views, ideas, thoughts, information, business orientated ideas and updates about the North Oxfordshire area.

"It also allows members to form and build business connections and, where appropriate, blatantly, unashamedly, unreservedly, without fear or favour, advertise their organisation and its latest products or services,” said Mr Jardine.