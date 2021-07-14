Banbury waste management company earns national award

Flashback to 2020’s award – Grundon has now achieved its second Gold RoSPA in a row. From left Reg Hodson, Grundon’s Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) manager; Stephen Roscoe, Compliance Director; Toni Robinson, Head of Compliance; and James Marlow, Lead Driver at Grundon’s Ewelme depot.

For the second year in a row, Grundon Waste Management, which has a facility at Banbury has won top honours by demonstrating best practice in its health and safety standards.

Securing a prestigious gold award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for health and safety excellence, means the recycling and waste management specialist is seen as a world leader in health and safety practice.

Stephen Roscoe, Grundon’s compliance director, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled and very proud that our hard work and dedication to achieving the highest possible levels of health and safety has been recognised once again.

“Having secured our first gold award last year, a step up from our silver the previous year, we have had a clear focus on not just maintaining our existing systems and procedures but in exceeding them – and that is what we have done.

“During the last 18 months we’ve also faced the additional challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout this period, we have been very focused on ensuring every possible step has been taken to reduce the possible risk or spread of the virus, safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of our employees and our customers.

“This award is a tribute to all our employees, to the ongoing work of our health and safety team, who strive incredibly hard to make sure that the topic is always at the top of our agenda; and also to our senior leadership team, who set a real example in fostering a culture of openness that ensures any concerns can be raised and addressed as a matter of priority.”

RoSPA gold award winners are recognised as having achieved a very high level of performance, demonstrating well developed occupational health and safety management systems and culture, outstanding control of risk and very low levels of error, harm and loss.

Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants compete for success, each hoping to be rewarded for their achievements in what are the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.

“RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace.

"Employees, wherever they may be, should be able to go to work safe in the knowledge that they will return home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. Our RoSPA Award winners are central to achieving this goal. By entering they are driving up standards and setting new safety benchmarks for organisations across the world.”