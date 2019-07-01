Banbury United FC puts on the style with barber’s support

Banbury United Football Club is putting on the style with a new sponsorship deal with a town barbershop.

The club has agreed a two year package with Castle Barbers, in Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

It will mean Castle Barbers becoming the official Barber sponsor of the club giving discounts on haircuts to members, fans and players.

Ahmad Hamo, managing director of Castle Barbers, said: “We look forward to seeing the supporters of Banbury United come to us for a haircut at great discounted rates.”

United’s commercial director, Mark Allitt, said: “Ahmad and myself saw this as a great deal for both parties.

He added: “I’m delighted he’s committed to supporting us for the next two seasons.”

Club chairman, Phil Lines, said: “This is a really interesting sponsorship deal and I look forward to getting my hair cut at our new sponsors.”