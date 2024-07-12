Banbury tyre and car service garage celebrates early business success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having first opened its doors to customers in October 2023, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Banbury has quickly established itself as the premier destination for autocare and vehicle servicing in Banbury.

The autocare centre, located on the Swan Industrial Estate on Gatteridge Street, forms part of the growing network of independent HiQ tyre and garage service centres across the UK, backed by global tyre brand Goodyear. The centre is dedicated to maintaining high standards of service and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every vehicle receives the best possible care.

The centre opened last October having invested heavily in new technologies and advanced machinery, enabling it to increase its customer capacity and offer a wide range of automotive services. For instance, the centre has recently installed a state-of-the-art MOT test bay, expanding its capacity to meet the rising demand for automotive services in Banbury. This commitment underscores the business’ dedication to reducing service times, ensuring drivers can get back on the road faster.

HiQ Banbury customers will also benefit from HiQ’s website and online booking portal, which means drivers can conveniently book their next service, MOT, or tyre change from one of the industry’s best online platforms, enhancing the customer experience.

A focus on servicing the local community

Upon opening in October 2023, HiQ Banbury quickly gained a reputation for its exceptional levels of customer service, demonstrated by the number of positive reviews and five-star customer ratings it has received. The centre has concentrated on building brand loyalty by providing excellent service to all customers, reinforcing its commitment to the local community.

“We’re incredibly proud that in just eight months of operation, the Banbury community has recognised us as an honest and reliable destination for its automotive servicing needs,” commented Beckah Symonds, Centre Manager, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Banbury. “As a woman working in a largely male-dominated industry, the influx of female customers that we have seen in particular is testament to the team’s dedication to providing the best possible service to all of our customers.”

Jay Purbhoo, Franchise Owner, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Banbury, added: “Since the opening of HiQ Banbury in October, we've seen incredible support from the local community which has been pivotal for our early success. Owning my very own centre and working alongside a fantastic team is incredibly rewarding. We’re exceptionally grateful for the warm reception that we have received so far and look forward to continuing to service Banbury’s tyre and car servicing needs in the future.”