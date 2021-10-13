Banbury town centre venue - Lock29 - set to offer secret cinema and new Asian inspired restaurant among its new openings

October brings several new offerings to the Banbury town centre venue of Lock29 including a new secret cinema and a new Asian inspired restaurant called Nori-Shed. (photo from Bulletfish Media)

This autumn Lock29 offers an absolute feast of food and events planned including exciting new openings, guest vendors, films in the secret cinema, Locktoberfest and the completion of some new bespoke artwork.

This week sees the opening of a new food offer, Nori-Shed, founded by Tom Gillet and Josh Butler. Friends for 12 years, they have travelled the world and worked in some of the best restaurants, including Michelin starred establishments and pubs across the Cotswolds, Melbourne, Brisbane, Whistler as well as Claridge’s in London.

After 10 years travelling and working, they've returned to their home town, Banbury and are opening their own business.

Tom said: “We saw a gap in the market for healthy meals and loved the vibe in Lock29. During our travels we spent a year in Asia, learning different cooking skills in each country and in Australia discovered exciting and diverse restaurants; both have inspired the menu at Nori-Shed.”

Opening on Thursday October 14, their dishes will include Asian inspired salad bowls using the freshest, tastiest seasonal ingredients, all homemade and using their own ferments and pickles. Laksa and noodle soups will also be served as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

This isn’t the only new offer at Lock29.

Just last month independent store Vintage Glamour opened offering homeware and accessories. Owner Heidi has had a successful online presence on Etsy, but has taken the plunge to open her first shop. As well as designing and making her own products from designer fabrics, she is also selling a number of sought-after small brands such as Sass and Belle and Folk Doves. Look out for Heidi’s gorgeous handmade Christmas range.

On October 30 the venue will host Locktoberfest from 4-9pm.

In honour of the world’s most famous beer festival there will be German beer served in steins and live music from local band Hot Sauce Rhythm and Brass. There’s no entry fee and, street food vendors will be open too.

Saturday October 30 also sees the official launch event of madebySUNDAY from 10am to 9pm, the skincare brand that’s taking the beauty world by storm.

madebySUNDAY has amassed a cult following and is available in 800 stores worldwide, with stockists including Urban Outfitters & Superdrug. Their Lock29 store will be their first bricks-and-mortar store and they're throwing away the best party to ever hit town to celebrate. Think free gifts and natural skincare that actually works.

‘Hands of Tym,’ a local craft business, will also be doing a pop-up shop for the day.

In addition to the independent traders and street food offers, the events space is also coming into its own with events, meetings and the secret cinema is now showing films.

The BFG will be shown on October 17 and Dirty Dancing on October 22. So why is it secret? Well, it’s tucked away at the back of the venue and only has 30 seats per screening – I’s almost a private viewing. Details for tickets can be found on the website www.lock29.co.uk.

Sunday October 17 is also when local business, a lockdown start-up, Randall’s Bakery will have a guest spot in the venue selling their stuffed cookies.

Lock29 also has live music every Saturday 4-7pm and a monthly live DJ the last Friday of the month 6 to 9pm.

Lock29 looks a little different too this week after local artist, illustrator and mural painter Lucy Barnes from Santafroggyart created a massive floor to ceiling bespoke mural as a feature at the venue.

Chris Catford, general manager said: “We are absolutely thrilled with how Lock29 is growing from strength to strength. We have some really exceptional small businesses whether that’s food, beauty or homeware. We are offering something you just can’t find anywhere else in Banbury. MadebySUNDAY are taking the beauty world by storm, but their only bricks and mortar store is in LOCK29! I also can’t wait for Nori-Shed to open, it’s a fantastic healthy offer added to the brilliant array already established in Lock29.”

Chris concluded: “If you haven’t visited Lock29 yet, what are you waiting for? It’s the destination for unique shopping, great street food, a drink, live music and cinema.”