Independent family-owned Banbury business, Stitches, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Pictured: Owner, Manesh Gohil, his mother, Arvinda Gohil, and staff members Kasha Dobosz and Paramjit Kaur.

Stitches we will be offering all customers a 20 per cent off deal on all repairs and alterations (minimum spent £20) from October 1 to the October 4 (closed Sunday October 3). They will have champagne and cupcakes throughout the whole weekend which customers can enjoy.

Manesh Gohil, the owner of the business, said: "I think offering a discount to the public is a great way of saying thank you for all the support throughout the years, especially during this difficult time."

Manesh Gohil, who runs the business with his wife, Shilpa, spent a few minutes with the Banbury Guardian to reflect back on a decade as a local independent business in Banbury.

The family owned business was started by Manesh's parents, Arvinda and Subhash Gohil, who opened the first Stitches shop in Leamington more than 20 years ago.

Manesh said: "It's three generations of family. My grandad taught my dad, and my dad taught me. Hopefully one day my daughter will take over the business."

Nivah Gohil, aged 4, already enjoys coming into the shop and interacting with customers.

He added: "I joined the family business 13 years ago, and learned everything from my dad. I opened this one up, and we expanded into Banbury. I got married seven years ago, and my wife, Shilpa Gohil, joined the team."

Manesh has enjoyed many things about running a local independent business over the last 10 years, particularly getting to know people in the Banbury community.

"Sometimes customers come in just to say hi. One customer used to come in and just give me a hug."

The business also attracts customers from all over the region and country.

Manesh added: "We get people who come from Slough, Oxford, Bicester, Middleton Cheney and Bloxham. A customer posted us some trousers from Liverpool. She found us online, and posted us a good review on Google too."

Stitches is located at 5 Market Place in the town centre of Banbury directly across the small car park for Castle Quay Shopping Centre. For more information about Stitches see its website here: www.stitchestailoring.co.uk.

The clothing alteration business is known locally for its £6 rate for the shortening of trousers - a price which has not changed in a decade.

They do repairs and alterations for everything from wedding dresses, to prom dresses, to suits, coats, shirts, to most any type of clothing, including zipper repair. They also offer a dry cleaning service too.

Manesh said: "Being here is perfect because obviously the Castle Quay entrance is right there and it's hard to miss the shop."

The clothing repair shop has been a mainstay in the town centre for its entire 10 years.

They family had to close the business for eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But they kept busy by launching a face mask making scheme for charity.

Manesh said: "During lockdown we made masks for charity. We raised £1,700 for the Retina UK charity. We sold them for £4 each and all the money went to charity."

Several months after reopening footfall to the business has nearly returned to normal.