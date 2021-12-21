Banbury technology company - Playko Studios - launches new virtual reality game

Tim Dudgeon, Dave Earle and Playko Studios game designer, Yin-Chien Yeap, known as Yinch, in Lock 29 private cinema room during the launch of Ski Fit 365. (Submitted photo)

Playko Studios, a Banbury technology company, launched an online VR game called Ski Fit 365 on December 16, providing a life-like ski experience for fitness enthusiasts they can play from home. Local fitness advocate Dave Earle, MBE, attended the launch event as a special guest.

Ski Fit 365 has been developed by British Olympic skier Tim Dudgeon and Playko Game Designer, Yin-Chien Yeap, who is known as Yinch. It brings the mountain to fitness enthusiasts, using online VR technology to instantly bring to life a ski holiday from home.

Yinch said: "This is such a ground-breaking game for Playko Studios to be involved in from the start. The challenge has been making a ski game that is easy to access and entertaining, while being realistic and using standard hardware.

"We hope fitness fans will feel the burn as they focus on getting their best time while working out their whole bodies. Being able to compete with Ski Squad friends or on the global leader board brings a fun, competitive edge to your Christmas gaming experience.”

Ski Fit 365 allows you to get fit the fun way, without even having to leave the house. This is a VR ski adventure not to be missed for both fitness buffs and exercise newbies.

The online VR game includes life-like demands on your body, engaging graphics so you feel like you’re really there, breathing the fresh mountain air and hearing the sound of crunching snow under foot. The virtual reality game can be played through any VR browser and interactive VR gaming experience.

Ski Fit 365, created by Playko Studios, with its unique VR lower-body leg tracking for realistic ski fitness, allows people to enjoy 12 locations across the world with over 144 slopes.

A demonstration of the online VR game called Ski Fit 365, which was launched by Banbury-based tech company at Lock29. (Submitted photo)

Simply put the headset on, the controller in your sock and instantly join a global skiing community. VR will fly you by helicopter into your chosen location and as you enter the lobby, you are surrounded by the luxury sights and sounds of a top-quality resort. Visit the shop to select your outfit from a range of complimentary styles or upgrade your ski holiday experience with in-app purchases, including more outfits, ski equipment, courses and locations. Kitted out with all your equipment, head to the cable-car to ride up to the start of the slope run.

It is free to play, but people need a VR headset to play it. You don’t need additional equipment – the VR headset comes with two controllers, and for our game, one controller is held, and one is placed in your sock, so no additional equipment is required.

For more information see the Ski Fit 365 website here: https://playkloud.com/skifit365/how-to-play/Jack Gower, international British skier said: "This is a game changer for both athletes and amateurs, it's so life-like.

"I see huge potential for people returning from injury, using the Christmas break to prepare for the winter season, as well as those wanting to test their abilities on the slopes. I can't wait to build my ski squad and see who I beat on Ski Fit 365. The competition is going to be fierce."