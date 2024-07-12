Banbury tech accessories brand celebrates triple shortlisting at Mobile Industry Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vibrant and stylish tech accessories brand juice® is thrilled to have been named as a finalist in three categories at this year’s Mobile Industry Awards.

Not only has the fast-growing, dynamic business been shortlisted for ‘Accessory Manufacturer of the Year’ and ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year’ for the fourth year in a row – having taken home the trophy for the latter in 2022 – but also ‘Best Place to Work’ after entering the new category for the first time this year.

juice® began its sustainability journey in 2020, after removing all single-use plastic from its packaging. Two years later, through the introduction of the ‘juice® Made Mindfully’ campaign, juice® became the first mobile phone accessories manufacturer in the UK to remove all single-use plastic from every single one of its products as well. Since then, the Banbury based business has saved a grand total of 261 tonnes of plastic, including 109 tonnes in 2023 alone.

Earlier this year, juice® launched two new campaigns designed to improve the health and wellbeing of all employees. Through its ‘Flourish’ initiative, all staff have access to three free yoga classes a week in the company’s on-site yoga studio, while its ‘Cultural Fridays’ project welcomes an expert speaker to its Banbury HQ once a month to discuss topics around health, fitness, culture and wellbeing.

Jolyon Bennett, Founder and CEO at Juice

CEO of juice®, Jolyon Bennett, explained: “The last 18 months have been super exciting for us as a business. Everything we’ve done has been for the consumer – from continuing to push our fully recycled/recyclable products to keeping our prices exactly the same due to the cost-of-living crisis. We strongly believe in “doing the right thing” and this is a mantra we promise to continue to live by!

“We have a genuine passion for what we do, and how we do it. Not only do we work tirelessly to design and create brilliant products, but we do it in a way that has a positive impact on the planet. The entire team at Juice shares the aspirational goal of becoming the largest tech accessories brand in the world, whilst actively encouraging wellness and mindfulness amongst our staff and maintaining and improving our sustainability credentials – and these multiple shortlistings are proof that we are headed in the right direction.

“We are over the moon that juice® is not only being recognised again and again for the quality of our products and our continued sustainability efforts, but also as a great place to work and somewhere that puts employee wellbeing first. It’s an honour to be shortlisted amongst such big names within the industry – we wish everyone the best of luck on the night.”

In partnership with Tech Radar Pro, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the event highlights the outstanding achievements and innovations that have shaped the mobile landscape. All winners will be announced during this year’s award ceremony on Thursday 19th September at the Royal Lancaster London.

juice® designs, manufactures and supplies an ever-growing range of bold and colourful electronic accessories including Lightning and USB cables, energy-efficient power banks, super-fast charging plugs, headphones and speakers – available to purchase via juice.co.uk, as well as a number of retailers including Tesco, Amazon, Argos and Sainsbury’s.