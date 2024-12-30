Banbury takeaway hands out free meals to Horton Hospital staff on Christmas Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Adam Ahmed and Ali Ahmed from Kebabish delivered hot food and drinks to staff at the hospital's accident and emergency department on Christmas Day.
The takeaway on Broad Street made a similar donation to hospital staff last year to show appreciation to those who spend Christmas Day working to save the lives of others and plan to continue the good deed for years to come.
Adam said: “It was a gesture to recognise their hard work and efforts in their frontline service.
“We would like to thank them and will continue to support this cause; it’s the least we could do.”
Previously, staff from Kebabish have delivered free meals to emergency workers at Banbury Fire Station and the town’s homeless community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.