Banbury takeaway hands out free meals to Horton Hospital staff on Christmas Day

Staff from a Banbury takeaway delivered free food to NHS staff at the Horton General Hospital on Christmas Day as a way of thanking them for their hard work.

Adam Ahmed and Ali Ahmed from Kebabish delivered hot food and drinks to staff at the hospital's accident and emergency department on Christmas Day.

The takeaway on Broad Street made a similar donation to hospital staff last year to show appreciation to those who spend Christmas Day working to save the lives of others and plan to continue the good deed for years to come.

Adam said: “It was a gesture to recognise their hard work and efforts in their frontline service.

Adam Ahmed and Ali Ahmed from Kebabish delivered food to Banbury's Horton Hospital accident and emergency staff on Christmas Day.

“We would like to thank them and will continue to support this cause; it’s the least we could do.”

Previously, staff from Kebabish have delivered free meals to emergency workers at Banbury Fire Station and the town’s homeless community.