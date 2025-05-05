Banbury takeaway drivers at risk of breaking the law without realising it, expert warns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the UK’s food delivery boom continues, legal experts and insurance professionals are warning that thousands of gig economy drivers could be operating illegally—without even knowing it.

With the rise of services like Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, more drivers than ever are signing up to deliver hot meals. But many are doing so without the specialist insurance required by law—leaving them exposed to prosecution, fines, and potentially devastating personal liability in the event of an accident.

Standard Insurance Doesn’t Cover Food Delivery

One of the biggest misconceptions among new drivers is believing that a regular car insurance policy is enough to start delivering. In reality, delivering food for payment counts as “hire and reward,” a classification that requires specialist insurance.

A food delivery driver hands over an order in the UK. Experts warn thousands of drivers may be unknowingly operating without the correct insurance, risking fines and liability.

“If you’re delivering for payment—even part-time—you’re legally required to have hire and reward cover,” says Chris Richards, founder of Simply Quote Insurance. “Unfortunately, many drivers assume they’re covered when they’re not, and that’s a problem we’re seeing across the UK.”

Penalties and Risks Mounting

According to DVLA and police data, incidents involving uninsured delivery drivers are on the rise. The penalties are severe: up to six points on a licence, vehicle seizure, and fines of £300 or more. For repeat offenders or those involved in collisions while uninsured, the consequences can be far worse.

“It’s not just a paperwork issue,” Richards continues. “In the event of an accident, if you're not correctly insured, you could be held personally responsible for thousands of pounds in damages—even if the other party was at fault.”

Rapid Industry Growth, Uneven Awareness

The explosion in food delivery apps during and after the pandemic created a huge influx of new drivers, many of whom joined with little understanding of the legal and insurance requirements. With platforms offering flexible sign-ups and little oversight on documentation beyond basic checks, some drivers have slipped through the cracks.

Campaigners are now calling for greater awareness and clearer guidance for those entering the industry.

Calls for More Clarity

Some platforms do provide top-up cover while a driver is active on the app—but this doesn’t always extend to all time spent on the road, especially if drivers work across multiple services. The lack of consistency is creating confusion.

“Platform-specific cover is a patchwork,” says Richards. “Drivers need to know what’s covered and when—and that isn’t always clear from the get-go.”