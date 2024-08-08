Banbury superhub shortlisted in prestigious energy awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

InstaVolt has been announced as a finalist at the Solar & Storage Live Awards 2024. The UK’s leading rapid electric vehicle charging network has been nominated in the highly prized category of EV Infrastructure Project of the Year for its Banbury superhub.

The company’s ultra-rapid EV charging site is located at Stroud Park, just off junction 11 on the M40 at Banbury. The site offers 32 ultra rapid chargers, has a Costa Coffee, a Hotel Chocolat and a Miller and Carter restaurant on site and is available for drivers 24/7. All chargers offer simple, contactless payment, no connection charge and no subscription.

Returning for its twelfth year, the Solar & Storage Live Awards offer a unique opportunity to highlight some of the most exciting, inspiring, and innovative companies, projects, and campaigns operating in the solar and wider energy industry in the UK today.

Delvin Lane, InstaVolt’s CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for this widely recognised and prestigious award. The Banbury superhub has shown there is real need for these larger charging sites. We’re offering ultra-rapid charging, and the reassurance that when EV drivers need a charge they can pull up, and choose from more than 30 bays.

InstaVolt's Banbury Super Hub

“More than that, the awards recognise the commitment and hard work of our team at InstaVolt. We’re installing record numbers of chargers, with more than 1,600 live chargers and another 400 in build. We are also installing chargers at a faster rate than any other charge point operator.”

As of the end of July, there are over 1,190,000 electric cars on UK roads and InstaVolt is working towards its target of more than 11,000 rapid chargers by 2030.

The Solar & Storage Live Awards 2024 will be held on the 24th of September, at Vox, Resorts World in Birmingham, where host, Jeremy Vine will announce the winners.