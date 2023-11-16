Banbury specialist recruitment company recognised as one of UKs best
Tech Professionals has been listed as a bronze-rated recruitment company on the Financial Times’ list of leading recruiters in high tech and IT.
The company, which has its offices on High Street, specialises in supplying engineers and technicians working on the construction of offshore wind farms and subsea pipelines.
Formed in 2016, the company has grown to a team of 20 who work on projects around the world from their Banbury base.
Rob Pattenden, founder of Tech Professionals, said: “I’m delighted that Tech Professionals has been ranked as one of the top recruitment agencies in the country.
"Our team work day in and day out trying to help people gain employment in the offshore energy sector, so to have those efforts recognised in this way feels extremely special."
