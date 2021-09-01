Banbury site manager wins national award

Peter Scheu received an award for excellence in on-site management at Redrow South Midland’s Bloxham Vale, on Bloxham Road, Banbury.

Peter Scheu, from Aylesbury, received the award for excellence in on-site management at Redrow South Midland’s Bloxham Vale, on Bloxham Road, Banbury.

In existence for more than 40 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

To receive an award, site managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership. Judges look for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set quality, award-winning site managers apart from the rest.

Peter joined Redrow as a site manager at Weston Grove in Aylesbury in 2016, where he won his first ever NHBC Award. He also received a number of national awards over the years, including South Midlands’ Site Manager of the Year in 2018, and Best Practice Champion in April this year.

“The Pride in the Job Award is something all site managers want to win, so to receive two really is a wonderful achievement and thoroughly deserved – well done Peter!”

Peter said: “I’ve always admired Redrow’s Heritage Collection, so when an opportunity to join the team presented itself a few years ago, I didn’t hesitate – and I’ve never looked back.

“It’s an honour to receive my second NHBC Award with Redrow – I’m incredibly proud of the work the team accomplishes every day to ensure we deliver the highest possible standards of homes to our customers.”