Banbury shoppers vote for their favourite businesses at Castle Quay awards ceremony
Visitors to the centre were invited to vote on the shopping centre's website, with the Castle Quay's annual Brand Partner Awards celebration taking place in Lock29 on Thursday, April 18.
Staff from the centre’s management team presented awards to businesses in several categories.
This year, a new Best Social Media Presence award was created, which was presented to The Light Cinema.
Dan Ludlow, owner of Nothing But Footprints, was awarded the Best Customer Service Team Member award.
The popular zero-waste store also won the Best Window Display category and the Best Independent Business category.
Bubble tea bar Boba Bros was voted as the Best Customer Experience and also won the Best Food and Beverage award.
Jammin Pizza won the Best Community Initiative award for feeding the town’s homeless, and Coffee #1 claimed the prize in the Best Coffee category.
Banbury Museum and Gallery Shop won the award for Best Presented Business and Best National Business was awarded to Waterstones.
Finally, the Centre Director Award was awarded to Roses of Bloxham for their outstanding customer service and the presentation of their brand.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “The response to our awards has been incredible, with hundreds and hundreds of voters having their say online.
"There’s so much support in our community for retail and leisure destinations to thrive and a deep appreciation for how these brands go above and beyond every day.
"These awards are a great way for all these hardworking brands to get the recognition and celebration they so deserve.”