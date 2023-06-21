A Banbury shop is celebrating 20 years of business by hosting a competition that gives people the chance to win a brand new sewing machine.

GTS Sewing Machines Ltd. on Mewburn Road, was founded 20 years ago by Gary Sharpe and the now-retired Anthony Mallon.

In that time, the business has grown to become the largest dealer of domestic and industrial sewing machines, overlockers, and embroidery machines in the whole of Oxfordshire.

The shop in Banbury and the business's online sales are a popular local source for King Cole knitting wool, knitting and crochet patterns, haberdashery, Liberty of London fabric, and other high-quality quilting fabrics.

To celebrate 20 years of business, GTS is holding a competition where people can win a brand new sewing machine.

The shop also has a wide range of sewing machines, mainly by Brother and Janome, plus all the sewing accessories.

Shop owner Gary Sharpe said: "We started basically by specialising in the service and repair of most types of sewing machines, embroidery machines, and overlockers, both domestic and industrial."

To celebrate the milestone, GTS Sewing Machines is offering in-store customers a 20% discount on all products and is running a competition with over 20 unique prizes, including the opportunity to win a new Janome sewing machine.

Gary said: "The 20% off everything is for the shop only. Basically, so we can share with you in person and answer any questions on what you could win, And how to do that."And we’re running all of this until the end of June. Closing time on Friday, June 30."

Shop owner Gary Sharpe has grown the business into the county's largest dealer of sewing machines and accessories.