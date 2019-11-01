Banbury's newest pub readies to open

Following an extensive refurbishment The Chatsworth in Cherwell Heights will open its doors to the public next week .

The refurbishment, began on September 2, and will create around 20 new jobs.

The Chatsworth is almost complete

The transformation includes an addition of a dining room, a redesigned bar area which includes a bar lounge and a sports room with regular live sport available.

Manger Tanicha Boneham said: "The Chatsworth will be a fantastic asset to an already affluent but expanding area within Banbury and the positive support from the residents surrounding the project has been incredible.

"We are very excited for everyone to see our vision and to make The Chatsworth their local."

The pub will be serving food all day every day with traditional pub classics and Sunday lunches.

The Chatsworth

The Chatsworth has been a quarter of a million pound investment and collaboration between proprietors Clive Coules and Matthew Cummings-Coules and Heineken Star Pubs & Bars.

The Chatsworth is the third addition to Gamechanger Pub Co joining the already established Wine Vaults in Banbury and The Black Horse in Tring.

The pub will be opening on Friday, November 8 from 9am.