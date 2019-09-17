Banbury’s Juice mobile phone firm agrees new partnership deal

A mobile phone accessories provider in Banbury is expanding its operations with a new partnership.

Juice, which is based in Haslemere Way, has agreed a working deal with Ingram Micro, a leading distributor of computer and technology products.

Under the partnership, Ingram Micro, which has its UK division headquartered in Milton Keynes, will play a key role in introducing Juice products to the business to business (B2B) market, where it will drive sales of Juice lightning cables, car chargers, power banks and wireless chargers.

Jolyon Bennett, founder and chief executive of Juice, said: “Over the last seven years, we have worked incredibly hard to position Juice as one of the UK’s market leading retail brands.

“In forming this new strategic partnership with Ingram Micro, we feel confident that they will succeed in driving our core product lines within the B2B marketplace.”

Matt Bramwell, general manager for Ingram Micro, said: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Juice and feel extremely optimistic about driving the growth of the brand within the B2B marketplace.

“As a long-standing business with proven experience in identifying markets and technologies, we are certain Juice products will prove a hit with our clientele.”

Since its official launch in 2012, Juice has transformed itself into the UK’s fastest growing mobile phone accessories provider, having consistently introduced a series of quality, vibrant and consumer-focused products to market.

Mr Bennett said: “We are a dynamic and fast-growing brand and believe in creating value for our customers and have maintained a clear goal of producing mobile phone accessories that are attractive to the consumer and of superior technical quality.”