Banbury pub to host charity T-shirt fundraiser with entertainment throughout the night

The Three Pigeons Inn pub in Southam Road, Banbury will host a charity T-shirt night fundraiser to benefit the charities Oxfordshire Mind and the Banbury Young Homeless Project charity.

Ten-year-old Mitch, the son of Lara McDonagh, who works at the pub designed a charity T-shirt which will be sold on the night for £7.50 each.

The evening kicks off at 7pm and will include a raffle and special guest for entertainment throughout the evening on July 16.

Lara also recently launched a scheme at the pub called the Monday Meet-up group designed to provide a safe place for people to come and talk and meet and new people.