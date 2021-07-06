Banbury pub to host charity T-shirt fundraiser with entertainment throughout the night
A Banbury pub will host a charity T-shirt fundraiser with entertainment throughout the night on Friday July 16.
The Three Pigeons Inn pub in Southam Road, Banbury will host a charity T-shirt night fundraiser to benefit the charities Oxfordshire Mind and the Banbury Young Homeless Project charity.
Ten-year-old Mitch, the son of Lara McDonagh, who works at the pub designed a charity T-shirt which will be sold on the night for £7.50 each.
The evening kicks off at 7pm and will include a raffle and special guest for entertainment throughout the evening on July 16.
Lara also recently launched a scheme at the pub called the Monday Meet-up group designed to provide a safe place for people to come and talk and meet and new people.
The Banbury Guardian recently spoke with Lara about the Monday Meet-up scheme, which has gone from 'strength to strength' since it started. You can read the story here: https://www.banburyguardian.co.uk/news/people/banbury-pub-launches-weekly-meet-up-group-to-help-provide-safe-place-for-people-to-talk-3295002