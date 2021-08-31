Banbury pub to host charity beach night fundraiser with entertainment throughout the evening

A Banbury pub will host a charity beach night fundraiser evening with entertainment, including a quizzes and a raffle on Friday September 3.

By Matt Elofson
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:54 pm
The evening kicks off at 7pm and will include a raffle, singing, dancing, face painting, a quiz and more.