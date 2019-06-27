Banbury PJ event raises hundreds for charity

Dozens of Banbury business owners donned their finest sleepwear all in the name of charity this week at a special Business Buzz event.

The networking event was held Wednesday, June 26, at the 4 Ale and Gin on Butcher’s Row and raised money for Helen & Douglas House.

Mayor Cllr John Colegrave at the Business Buzz PJ event (courtesy Amelia de Jong of Ace Snaps)

Despite the 10am start the pyjama themed event attracted 38 business owners and supporters, many in sleep attire, as well as Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr John Colegrave.

Banbury Buzz host, Lisa-Marie Mallier, said: “We are thrilled so many business owners were able to join us for our charity pyjama party. Business Buzz is about making business

connections and supporting the local community, the money raised will make a difference to such a praiseworthy local cause.”

Far from pulling on well worn pjs attendees had gone the extra mile donning everything from llama pyjamas to a penguin onesie.

Alison Hooker, Helen & Douglas House, Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr. John Colgrave and Helen Tooby from Magenta Storage Solutions, sponsor of Banbury'Business Buzz (courtesy Amelia de Jong of Ace Snaps)

Alison Hooker of Helen & Douglas House said: “We are so grateful to Banbury Business Buzz for hosting a Pyjama Day. As a charity we rely heavily on fundraising to enable us to

help our families make the most of their time together and create happy memories during their children’s short lives.”

Those that preferred to network in more traditional business attire were able to buy cakes donated by Buywise Domestic Appliances on Parsons Street to increase the fundraising total.

Jolyon New, owner of Buywise Domestic Appliances, said: “When we heard Banbury Buzz was organising its event, we were more than happy to pull on our PJs and supply cake to help fundraise for Helen & Douglas House.”

Amie Dolton from Buywise Banbury (courtesy Amelia de Jong of Ace Snaps)

Banbury Business Buzz takes place every fourth Wednesday of the month at 4 Ale and Gin between 10am and 12pm but the PJ party was something new to them.

Vikki Amiss, owner of 4 Ale and Gin, said: “Usually people leave us to go home to bed, so it was a great twist to welcome many of the business community into our bar in their pyjamas.”

For more information on Business Buzz events visit: www.business-buzz.org.