Banbury optician’s epic mountain adventure raises thousands for hospice

A Banbury optometrist has raised thousands for a cancer charity after an epic climb to the summit of the highest mountain in Africa.

Nimish Desai, a store director at Specsavers Banbury, undertook the marathon seven-day trek up Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money in aid of Sobell House Hospice in Oxford. Nimish’s wife received care at the hospice while undergoing treatment for cancer.

During the challenging hike, Nimish ascended to a height of almost 6,000 metres during long days of climbing over difficult terrain. Located in Tanzania, Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, standing at 5,895 metres above sea level.

‘I took the seven-day Lemosho route, which helped with acclimatisation,’ says Nimish, who has so far raised £3,420 for Sobell House Hospice.

Nimish at the summit of Kilimanjaro after his epic trek.

‘It was really tough dealing with high altitude, sub-zero temperatures and early starts, but it was an incredible adventure, and the knowledge that I was raising funds to contribute to the vital services provided by the hospice kept me going.’

Sobell House Hospice provides care and support to those facing life-limiting illnesses, ensuring that patients and their families receive compassionate care during incredibly difficult times.

Nimish adds: ‘Their dedication and commitment to making a difference in people's lives inspire me every day, and I am honoured to support their mission.’

