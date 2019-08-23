Banbury Optician eyes growth via relocation

An independent opticians created in Banbury seven years ago has its sights set on expansion.

Complete Eyecare has just bought new 3,700 sq ft premises in High Street.

The three storey building was previously occupied by Charles Clinkard Fine Footwear.

Barry Lever, owner of Complete Eyecare, said: “Banbury was the ideal town to open my own opticians in 2012 and the business has continued to grow in popularity year on year.

“Complete Eyecare’s ethos of offering independent, personal care will continue with the move to 13 High Street in Banbury.

“We will also be able to increase the facilities we offer, including an on-site optical laboratory making complete spectacles within 30 minutes.

“We are also introducing a full state-of-the-art hearing care clinic for diagnosis and treatment of many hearing loss problems.”

The purchase of the new premises was overseen by commercial agents White Commercial Surveyors.

Harvey White, commercial property negotiator at White Commercial Surveyors, said: “This building will provide great facilities for Complete Eyecare and allows the business to invest in the region.

“The transaction follows a spate of lettings and sales of retail premises by White Commercial, including 66 High Street, 48 High Street, 36a Church Lane and 4 Broad Street.”

Mr White added: “We expect to make further announcements as the region appears to continue to attract both national and local retailers providing a choice and mixture of retailing experiences.

“Retail investment within the region is exemplified by the local authority’s recent purchase of the main Castle Quay Shopping Centre, where development has started on a major expansion of the scheme incorporating a cinema, hotel, foodstore and further independent retailers.”