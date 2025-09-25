Banbury nursery apologises to families after receiving critical Ofsted report

A nursery in Banbury has apologised to families after receiving a critical Ofsted report.

Inspectors listed a series of concerns at Child First Banbury Nursery after their recent inspection.

The business, in Horse Fair, has responded by vowing to take 'robust action'.

Having been rated as 'good' overall after a previous inspection, the latest Ofsted report in August labelled the nursery's leadership and management and personal development as 'inadequate'.

Inspectors also said the nursery 'requires improvement' for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and personal development.

They said: "Children's safety is not assured at this setting," adding: "The arrangements for safeguarding are not effective."

The report also said that the leaders and managers "do not have effective oversight of the nursery" and that "not enough consideration is given to promoting younger children's safety at mealtimes".

However, inspectors did offer praise, saying: "Managers have a clear and appropriate curriculum," adding: "Overall, children are happy and settled in the welcoming setting. They form close relationships with the kind, caring staff."

Responding to the Ofsted report, a spokesperson for Child First Banbury Nursery said: "We are extremely disappointed by the outcome of the Ofsted inspection and apologise for any concern it may cause parents, children and our colleagues.

"This judgment does not reflect the standards we expect to uphold, nor the commitment of our team to providing a nurturing, safe and supportive environment for children. We take the findings very seriously and have already put a robust action plan in place. Some steps have already been implemented, and further improvements will be rolled out in the coming weeks in close consultation with Ofsted and the local authority.

"It is important to note that the report also recognised areas of strength, including the fact that parents feel their children are well supported and make good progress at Child First Banbury.

"Our immediate focus is on addressing the areas identified for improvement and ensuring that the quality of care and education we provide meets the high standards families rightly expect. The wellbeing, happiness and learning of the children in our care remain at the heart of everything we do."

To read the report, visit https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50287698