A Banbury Musicians Unite for Ukraine fundraising event will be held this weekend at the General Foods Club in Spiceball Park Road, Banbury

The event will be held at the General Foods Club in Spiceball Park Road, Banbury from 2pm Sunday May 8. The event is raising money for humanitarian aid for the people of the Ukraine.

Bands taking part are The Skalectrics, Neva Mynd, Til Dawn, Seven O’Clock Junkies, Bushfieldsmith, The Shades and Tess Jones.