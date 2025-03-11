Banbury’s MP met Oxfordshire reporters last week to discuss the survival of local newspapers and public interest journalism.

Sean Woodcock got together with Anna Wagstaff of the Oxford & District National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Roseanne Edwards of the Banbury Guardian and Gill Oliver of the Stratford Herald to hear about the state of local news organisations serving the Banbury area and discuss policy measures the NUJ is promoting to secure the future of the news industry.

The journalists described how use of the internet and particularly social media have endangered local newspapers – a situation worsened hugely by the Covid pandemic which caused many publications to contract or close altogether.

Ms Wagstaff said: “Our whole system of democracy relies on public institutions and politicians being held to account and communities getting accurate information about the running of the services they rely on – education, health, transport, local economy and justice. It takes time and continuity to follow this at more than a superficial level.

Pictured l - r, Sean Woodcock MP with journalists Anna Wagstaff, Roseanne Edwards and Gill Oliver

"The collapse of local news services means communities are not getting the information they need, when they need it.”

The journalists explained how tech giants such as Facebook have altered their algorithms so news stories rarely appear on people’s social media feeds.

At the same time, articles published on papers’ websites are ‘scraped’ by the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations, taking information without any recompense.

Ms Edwards said: “A perfect example was a lead story the Banbury Guardian last week about a homeless family. The story was researched and had taken some time to produce. It was scraped within seconds by Google and anyone searching for ‘homelessness’ and ‘Banbury’ would have found Google’s Open AI version of our story before they saw a link to the Banbury Guardian.

"We joined a nationwide media campaign this month, devoting front page coverage to a campaign called Make It Fair, asking the Government to require AI companies to respect others’ copyright and recompense the producers of published material – not to give the media the responsibility of having to ‘opt out’ of allowing AI companies to effectively steal our material and our income.”

Mr Woodcock said he was aware of the decline in local newspaper coverage but this was the first time he had had the opportunity to discuss why this is happening, what it means for the community and what can be done to rescue the situation.

Ms Wagstaff gave Mr Woodcock a copy of A Future for News, the NUJ’s recovery plan for the news industry containing 36 policy requests including bolstering pubic service broadcasting, strengthening media freedom, protection of democracy and an economic boost for news. The union also proposes a windfall tax on tech giants, with an ongoing digital tax to put towards funding sustainable journalism.

Ms Wagstaff and Ms Oliver told Mr Woodcock the loss of local news capacity has been exacerbated by Newsquest’s closure of the weekly Banbury Cake in 2017 and recent cuts to BBC local radio and TV news.

“What we are seeing is a market failure, which is why the government needs to step in,” said Ms Oliver.

To stay updated the NUJ’s Future for News campaigning, Mr Woodcock said he looked forward to being given the regular briefings the NUJ sends to its All Party Parliamentary Group.