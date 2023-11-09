Banbury MP commends award-winning site manager

Barratt Homes recently welcomed Member of Parliament for Banbury, Victoria Prentis, for a development tour with its award-winning team in Bodicote.

The constituency MP visited the housebuilder’s Whitechapel Gardens development on White Post Road to congratulate Site Manager, Richard Gee, who won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his work on the development and the high standards set.

During the tour of the development, Victoria was given an insight into the properties under construction as Martin led a walk of the site, accompanied by Managing Director of Barratt Homes West Midlands, Adrian Evans.

Victoria Prentis MP said: “I was really pleased to meet Site Manager Richard Gee to congratulate him on being presented the Pride in the Job Quality Award. This is a fantastic achievement and testament to Richard’s hard work.

“During my visit I was given a tour of the Whitechapel Gardens development. It was great to see first-hand the level of skill and workmanship that goes into building a new home.”

Set to deliver a total of 97 properties, the established community will also accommodate 31 affordable homes and has fast become a sought-after setting for house hunters.

Accolades such as the Pride in the Job awards rate Site Managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role Site Managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to the highest quality standards.

This year, Barratt Developments’ Site Managers have won 96 Pride in the Job Quality awards, more than any other housebuilder.

Well underway, Whitechapel Gardens features a wide range of three and four bedroom homes, only two miles south of the popular market town of Banbury.

With commuter links via the M40 and A4260 available, homebuyers can make the most of the best of both worlds with access to major towns and cities, whilst residing in a stunning rural setting.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Victoria to our Whitechapel Gardens development, not only to exhibit the progress we’ve made but also to celebrate the success of Richard, one of our award-winning Site Managers.”

Whitechapel Gardens currently has a selection of four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £487,995.