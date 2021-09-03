Banbury law firm strengthens team with appointment of new solicitor

A Banbury law firm, Spratt Endicott Solicitors, has strengthened its award-winning residential property practice with the appointment of solicitor Matthew Carr. (Image from Spratt Endicott Solicitors)

Matthew will be joining Spratt Endicott’s well established conveyancing team in Bicester along with recently appointed head of conveyancing, Bicester, Karen Middleton. Matthew brings with him substantial expertise in freehold and leasehold sales and purchases, equity release, new build property purchases, and remortgages.

Matthew joins Spratt Endicott from Simply Conveyancing, having previously spent five years at Oxford-based Hine Solicitors.

Matthew said: “I am delighted to join such a well regarded team and cannot wait to get started here. The market has been so fast paced and it’s very exciting to see where the practice will be over the next few years.”

David Inch, head of the residential property team at Spratt Endicott, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Matthew to the team.

“His reputation speaks for itself and his experience will no doubt prove invaluable to our clients. We could not be happier that he has joined us at such an important time for the business.”

Karen Middleton, head of the firm’s residential property team in Bicester, added: “We are delighted that Matthew has joined us at Spratt Endicott. Both his technical knowledge and approach to clients are a huge asset.

”The property market in Bicester continues to go from strength to strength, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen our team so that we are able to help our clients make their next home move. Matthew will play a crucial role within the practice to further support the needs of our clients.”

Matthew is the latest strategic appointment the firm has made in 2021, having recently welcomed head of Bicester Residential Property team Karen Middleton.

Spratt Endicott has also recently added senior associates Deborah Davies and James MacDonald, and associate Andrew Symington to their Family Law, Company Commercial and Commercial Property practices respectively.