Banbury law firm shortlisted for award

Spratt Endicott Solicitors, is celebrating after the Law Firm Services (LFS) awards reveal that it is amongst its chosen finalists.

The firm, offering specialist conveyancing services from its four offices in Banbury, Bicester, Brackley and Buckingham, is shortlisted for the Regional Conveyancing Firm of the Year for the South and South West.

Michael Weightman, residential property manager, at Spratt Endicott, said: “The LFS awards are well respected in our industry and we’re absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted. The Conveyancing team here at Spratt Endicott strive to offer an exceptional service to our clients and it certainly seems this is paying off with our industry standing.”

Now in their eighth year, the awards are considered one of the most prestigious accolades for specialist conveyancing practices.

The judges, a panel of experts in their field, undertake a comprehensive process in shortlisting applicants including interviewing members of the team, reviewing compliance with regulations, and ‘mystery shopping’ the department to gain a clear understanding of client experience.

The latest shortlisting comes hot on the heels of the firm’s inclusion amongst the finalists of the Modern Law Conveyancing awards, where it was listed amongst the nominees for Conveyancing Firm of the Year for the South.

Michael added: “A second shortlisting in such quick succession is fantastic recognition of our capabilities. We’re elated, and welcome the acknowledgement of our conveyancing department’s successful offering.”

Andrew Woods, managing director of Spratt Endicott, said: “One awards shortlisting is excellent in its own right, but two really serves to underline our team’s conveyancing expertise and the success of its endeavours. I’d just like to say well done to the team for all of their hard work.”

Category will be announced at an awards ceremony on September 18 2019 at the The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham.

For more information about Spratt Endicott contact David Barton on 01295 204157 or email enquiries@se-law.co.uk.